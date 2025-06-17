‘July Charter’ likely by month-end: Ali Riaz

Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz today said efforts are underway to finalise the 'July Charter' by the end of this month following discussions with political parties.

Speaking at the opening of the second phase of talks with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy, Riaz emphasised the need for a spirit of compromise among all stakeholders.

"Not all political parties may agree on every issue, but everyone must continue the dialogue with willingness to compromise," he said.

Although informal discussions resumed before Eid, today marked the beginning of formal talks between the commission and representatives from various political parties.

Representatives from 30 political parties, including the BNP and NCPC, are participating in this phase.

Key agenda items include Article 70 of the constitution, women's representation in parliament, nomination of standing committee chairpersons, the proposal for a bicameral legislature and the appointment process of the chief justice.

Riaz informed that discussions would continue for the next three consecutive days.

He also noted that the commission is open to continuing talks even on weekends, should the political parties agree.

The National Consensus Commission has initiated this multi-phase dialogue to build a broad political agreement on key governance and constitutional issues.

The proposed 'July Charter' is expected to serve as a foundational framework for future reforms.