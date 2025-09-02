July Charter likely to be finalised this week

The National Consensus Commission is expected to finalise the July Charter within this week. Alongside this, the commission will provide the government with recommendations on how to implement the charter, based on opinions from political parties and experts.

At a meeting with 17 political parties yesterday afternoon, the commission informed them of the process and sought their views on how they wanted the charter to be implemented, Professor Ali Riaz, vice-president of the commission, told The Daily Star.

"It could be sent to political parties by the end of this week. Written opinions from the parties on the implementation process have been requested. These, along with expert advice, will be used to prepare recommendations for the government. The recommendations will later be formally presented to the interim government," he said.

Last Sunday, the commission held an informal meeting with eight political parties, where proposals for implementing the charter included a public assembly, referendum, constitutional reform sessions, presidential decree, or ordinances.

Yesterday, parties expressed varied opinions. Some suggested a referendum, others preferred parliamentary approval, while some proposed a legal framework.

Almost all agreed that reforms which could be implemented immediately should be done through ordinances by the interim government.

Several parties emphasised that failure to implement the July Charter could delay national elections and destabilise the country. They stressed the need for expert input and compromise.

Representatives from 17 parties attended yesterday's meeting, including the National Socialist Party (JSD), Bangladesh JASAD, CPB, BASAD, BASAD-Marxist, Ganoforum, Labour Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Nezam-e-Islami, Bhasani People's Power Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Zaker Party, and National Ganofront. The Islamic Unity Alliance was not represented.

CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said, "The commission asked our opinion on both the July Charter and its implementation. Within a few days, the commission will respond, and we can say yes or no. Written suggestions for implementation can also be submitted, and the commission will forward these to the government as recommendations. The charter and its implementation will be treated separately."

BASAD-Marxist coordinator Masud Rana said, "We suggested that reforms that can be implemented through ordinances or executive orders should be done immediately."

Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran suggested that constitutional matters should be implemented by the elected parliament.

Senior Deputy Amir Maulana Yusuf Ashraf of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis said the charter should have authority above the constitution, laws, and courts.

He said matters not requiring constitutional approval should be implemented immediately via ordinances, while those needing broader approval should be done through a referendum and not postponed for the next parliament.