July charter implementation: What notes of dissent could mean

Objections recorded during consensus talks may shape future of politics, governance

The July National Charter, finalised after weeks of consensus talks, faces a delicate challenge over notes of dissent, most of them from the BNP and its allies.

Eleven such objections, nine from the BNP bloc alone, now raise questions about whether key provisions, ranging from caretaker government appointments to curbs on prime ministerial powers, will be implemented if the party comes to power.

The BNP and allies have agreed to implement dozens of reform proposals if they come to power, while positioning themselves in favour of preserving parliamentary supremacy and executive discretion.

They stood apart from most other parties on a series of key proposals that would reshape the balance of power between the executive, parliament, and oversight institutions.

Politicians and members of the National Consensus Commission, headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, say that a note of dissent is an expression of disagreement -- a formal record of opposition, typically written in a structured manner.

The commission, which steered the dialogue, has sought to allay fears that the dissent will derail the charter's implementation, emphasising that the dissent should be seen as part of democratic bargaining rather than a threat to national agreement.

"A note of dissent signifies participation in the process while expressing disagreement," said Badiul Alam Majumdar, a member of the National Consensus Commission.

The commission's Vice-President Prof Ali Riaz is also optimistic about the implementation of the July Charter despite the notes of dissent.

"Politics always involves diverse views and paths, and working together despite differences is essential," he said.

Rival parties, however, voiced unease at what they called the BNP's attempt to keep space open for one-party advantage, warning that it risked undermining the charter's credibility as a roadmap for reforms.

They suggested the BNP's notes of dissent reflect more than mere disagreement and provide a moral ground to justify the party's refusal to implement some of the key provisions if voted to power.

For its part, the BNP has defended its stance as a political necessity, saying that leaving its objections on record was the only way to protect its electoral pledges.

Party leaders argue that the dissent does not amount to rejection, but rather serves as a safeguard should they return to office and wish to legislate along their own lines.

RIVALS' CONCERNS

These objections have caused unease among other political groups, who fear that the BNP may use its dissent as a pretext to ignore reforms once in office.

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher said there is uncertainty about what will happen to the recommendations after the election.

"As there is such an apprehension, the charter will have legally binding provisions. We will not concede any ground on that issue.

"Our argument is that, historically, those in power have failed to fulfill the promises they made to the nation. So, suddenly claiming that they've all become virtuous—needs to be proven," he said.

He added that consensus does not mean unanimity but majority support. "The higher the percentage of agreement, the stronger the consensus."

"Those who say, 'No, we don't agree.' -- their dissent has been noted. That's for the record, but not as a decision. Changing a decision has no legitimacy," Taher said.

National Citizen Party's Joint Convener Javed Rasin explained his party's apprehension with an example. "There is general agreement to form an upper house through proportional representation. But BNP's dissent gives them moral ground to avoid implementing it later. If they are voted to power, they will simply say, 'I had already registered my objection.'"

For this reason, he argued, all recommendations should be implemented before the election and formalised through a constituent assembly.

Bazlur Rashid Firoz, general secretary of the Socialist Party of Bangladesh, said expecting the BNP to implement reforms it had opposed was unrealistic. "They are not obligated to do so, as they have already registered their objections," he said.

Sajedul Huq Rubel, secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, noted that during the discussions, the BNP explicitly stated they were issuing notes of dissent on matters they believed would pose challenges if they came to power.

"This has raised concerns that the BNP may choose not to implement those provisions once in office," he said.

COMMISSION'S INTERPRETATION

The commission took a cautious view on the notes of dissent.

Prof Riaz noted that BNP's dissents served a political function. "They have issued notes of dissent to formally register their objections, allowing them the flexibility to adopt a different stance in the future based on party considerations. They have kept that door open. However, we expect that they will revisit these issues before the charter reaches its final stage."

Riaz also emphasised the significance of the charter, the necessity of which emerged after the fall of the Awami League regime through the July uprising.

"Whether the differences are moral, political, or legal—we must ensure their implementation. Otherwise, the sacrifices of so many people risk being in vain," he said.

"BNP is a significant party, and in the future political landscape, they will have to operate within that framework. Surely, they will consider things politically," he added.

Riaz emphasised that the BNP, having been deeply engaged in the process, would also be bound by the provisions where consensus was overwhelming.

"They didn't just witness the opinions; they also witnessed the sentiments. What we hope is that they will show respect toward those sentiments and try to accommodate them."

For many, the heart of the debate is not the specific dissent notes, already well-documented, but whether the July Charter can deliver meaningful reform if its most powerful signatory holds back.

Commission member Badiul Alam Majumdar said, "If the vital issues with notes of dissent are not implemented, especially if they are withheld, then we will remain stuck in the old framework. We will continue along the same outdated path, and that will not lead us to a new destination.

"This raises the possibility of a return to autocracy."

A member of the consensus commission, who requested anonymity, echoed this concern, arguing that too many carve-outs would reduce the charter to little more than a partisan document.

"During the discussions, BNP spoke as if they were certain they would be voted to power. Therefore, once in power, they want absolute, unchecked authority.

"They are unwilling to restrain the accelerating criminalisation of politics and elections. They want every institution to remain subordinate to their control. It seems the party wants the prime minister to have unchecked powers," he said.

The BNP's dissent on the process to appoint the caretaker government chief indicates it wants the parliament to play a role at one point if certain options fail, he said.

"In other words, whichever party is in power will determine the caretaker government. So, what kind of caretaker government will that be? We had proposed that it be decided through consensus among all parties," the commission member said.

BNP'S RESPONSE

Speaking to this newspaper, several top BNP leaders said the party issued notes of dissent for political reasons.

They said they were generous on issues that posed minor implications for state governance, and rigid on matters where they anticipated facing challenges in governing.

One of them, wishing anonymity, hinted at flexibility over the issues.

"The fate of the issues on which our leaders have given notes of dissent during the talks depend on the political situation once they are voted to power. The desire of the top leaders will also be a factor," he said.

Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed dismissed concerns outright. "There is no reason for concern on this matter."

He, however, added that if the BNP is elected, it will implement the reform proposals on which it issued notes of dissent, "according to our proposals".

"Isn't it natural that the party receiving the mandate will act according to that mandate?"

Asked about the charter's legal status, Salahuddin said, "The charter will be made legally binding keeping the notes of dissent unchanged. Another issue is that there has been no discussion yet on how the charter will be made legally binding. Let's see what comes up in the talks."

BNP'S OBJECTIONS

On the election-time caretaker government, the BNP opposed the commission's plan to expand the selection panel by adding senior judges and using ranked-choice voting if the first options failed.

Instead, BNP proposed that parliament itself should intervene in such a scenario -- an arrangement they argue would strengthen the elected legislature. Critics, however, fear this could let the ruling party of the day control the outcome.

The party also gave a note of dissent on the proposal to form an upper house of parliament through proportional representation based on the national vote share, contending it should reflect the seat share in the lower house.

On executive authority, BNP resisted the consensus view barring party chiefs from serving as prime minister, and demanded tighter restrictions on MPs crossing party lines, arguing that greater discipline was essential, while critics warned it could limit dissent within parliament itself.

The party also dissented from provisions that would grant the president power to appoint the Bangladesh Bank governor and the head of the Energy Regulatory Commission, maintaining that such powers should remain with the government of the day.

On judicial appointments, BNP insisted on retaining flexibility for future governments, saying its manifesto would include the option of choosing the chief justice from among the two most senior Appellate Division judges, rather than strictly by seniority.

Finally, it disagreed with others on proposals for search committees to appoint oversight officials such as the Ombudsman and Comptroller and Auditor General, and heads of Public Service Commission and Anti-Corruption Commission. Such panels, it argued, would be ad hoc and unaccountable, while clear legislation would ensure a stronger, more transparent framework.