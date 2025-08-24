July Charter: 26 parties submitted opinions to Consensus Commission

The meeting was held at the Foreign Service Academy

A total of 26 political parties have so far submitted their opinions on the July Charter to the National Consensus Commission.

Of them, Islami Andolon Bangladesh and Nagorik Oikya submitted their views to the commission this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the commission held a meeting with experts, including the law adviser and the attorney general, to discuss the methods for implementing the July Charter.

Among the experts were retired Supreme Court Justice MA Matin, Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, senior lawyers of the Supreme Court Sharif Bhuiyan and Barrister Imran Siddiq.

On behalf of the commission, Vice-president Prof Ali Riaz, and members -- Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, and Md Aiyub Mia -- took part in the meeting. In addition, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Monir Haider was present at the meeting.

Earlier on August 16, a revised draft of the July Charter was sent to the political parties after the previous version was found to contain some errors.

On August 20, the commission extended the deadline for submitting opinions on the draft until 3:00pm on August 22.