‘July 18-19 were blood-soaked days’

ICT-1 hears more harrowing details of July violence

A doctor from a Dhaka eye hospital, where 864 people with bullet and pellet injuries were treated during the July uprising, said that 493 of them permanently lost vision in one eye, while 11 lost sight in both eyes.

Of the rest, 28 suffer from severe visual impairment in both eyes, 47 in one eye, and 43 have mild visual impairment in one eye, Zakia Sultana Neela, assistant professor at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, told the International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday.

Neela, a prosecution witness in a crimes-against-humanity case filed against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her two top aides, said almost all patients were admitted between July 17 and August 6 last year.

Recounting the inflow of patients, she said that July 18 and 19 were blood-soaked days.

Apart from Neela, three more witnesses testified yesterday. With their statements, ICT-1 has so far recorded testimonies of 24 witnesses in the case, which also accuses former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who has turned an approver.

Describing a horrific scene in the operating theatre on July 18-19, the physician said, "Over a hundred patients, aged 14-25, came to the hospital, some holding one eye, others both. Metallic pellets and bullets had pierced their eyes, causing blood to pour out."

She added that many patients gave false names, phone numbers, and ID details out of fear of harassment or retaliation.

Md Edris, father of Maruf Hossain, a 12th grader killed in front of BRAC University in Badda on July 19 last year, testified that his son had left home with his maternal uncle to join a protest.

Hours later, the uncle called him to say BGB, police, and Awami League men were firing indiscriminately at protesters on Rampura bridge. Around 5:45pm, another call informed him that Maruf had been shot and was being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On the way, AL activists, police, and BGB stopped the ambulance, claiming Maruf was already dead, though he was still groaning in pain, delaying arrival at the hospital by 15-20 minutes. A police officer even prodded his bullet wounds with a rifle. Maruf was declared dead within minutes of reaching the hospital, Edris said.

A video clip provided by Edris was screened at the tribunal, showing BGB officer Lt Col Redwanul Islam firing recklessly at protesters and severely wounded individuals being carried away by others.

Edris held Lt Col Redwanul, local AL activists, Hasina, ex-ministers Kamal and Obaidul Quader, former IGP Mamun, and local lawmaker Wakil Uddin responsible for his son's death.

Another witness, Amena Akter, a Noakhali Government College student who was injured during protests in Laxmipur on August 4, said when they brought out a procession, some 120-130 AL, Jubo League, and Chhatra League activists opened fire.

A student, Saad Al Affan, was hit and died instantly. The attackers then chased protesters, caught Amena and beat her severely. She later heard four to five protesters were killed and around 200 injured on the day. She blamed Hasina and those who carried out the attack, demanding justice.

In her testimony, Hasne Ara, mother of Abdur Razzak Rubel, who was killed in Cumilla's Debidwar upazila on August 4 last year, said her only son Rubel, a bus driver, was shot twice by AL supporter Salahuddin before others hacked him to death. At the time, Rubel's wife was eight months pregnant, who later gave birth to a boy.

Hasne Araappeared before the tribunal with the 11-month-old in her lap.

She added that AL leader Mostafizur Rahman Sarkar offered Tk 7 lakh and two shops to dissuade her from filing a case, but she refused.

"I want Sheikh Hasina to be hanged for killing my only son. I want all others involved to be punished," she said, breaking down in tears.