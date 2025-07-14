July 14, 2024: PM’s remark ignites late-night protests

Hundreds of students pour out from Dhaka University dormitories around 11:00pm on July 14, 2024, to protest what they said was a “disparaging comment” by then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina regarding quotas in government jobs. File Photo: Anisur Rahman

Late on July 14, 2024, tensions flared at Dhaka University as hundreds of students poured out of their dormitories to protest what they described as a "disparaging comment" made by then–prime minister Sheikh Hasina regarding quotas in government jobs.

Similar protests erupted across other public universities, including Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, and Comilla University. Around 11:00pm, DU students gathered on campuses and took out processions, chanting: "Tumi ke? Ami ke? Razakar, Razakar! [Who are you? Who am I? Razakar, Razakar!]."

Earlier in the day, in response to a journalist's question, Hasina had remarked, "Why do they have so much resentment towards the freedom fighters? If the grandchildren of the freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, should the grandchildren of Razakars get the benefit?"

At Dhaka University, students marched from various halls and converged in front of the Raju Bhaskarjo. Among the participating protesters were students from Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Shamsun Nahar Hall, and Rukayyah Hall. They chanted: "Chaite gelam odhikar, hoye gelam Razakar [Asked for rights and became a Razakar]."

Meanwhile, activists of the now-banned Chhatra League, some wielding sticks, gathered at various points across the campus, including Madhur Canteen and the Shahbagh and Sheraton intersections. Some protesters were also seen carrying sticks.

Police maintained a strong presence in and around Shahbagh, Chankharpool, and Nilkhet.

The protesting students began dispersing around 1:45am, and by 2:30am, most had returned to their halls.

At Chittagong University, students also took to the streets, where they came under attack from Chhatra League leaders and activists. Four to five students sustained injuries. Later, Chhatra League activists gathered at the Zero Point area, chanting slogans in support of the ruling party.

In Rajshahi University, several hundred students held a procession and blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway shortly after midnight. At Jagannath University, protesters were seen chanting slogans inside the campus around 11:40pm.

MARCH TO BANGABHABAN

Earlier in the day, thousands of students took part in a pre-announced march from Dhaka University to the Bangabhaban, demanding that the president convene an emergency parliamentary session within 24 hours to reform the quota system in public service. They warned of launching an all-out movement if the demand was not met.

Defying police obstruction, the protesters marched towards the presidential residence. Around 2:40pm, a 12-member delegation submitted a memorandum to President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

In the memorandum, the students demanded a law to rationally reform the quota system while retaining five percent quotas for underprivileged communities and persons with special needs.

When the procession returned from Bangabhaban and reached the Gulistan intersection around 3:15pm, Nahid Islam, one of the organisers of the quota reform movement, announced, "The boycott of classes and exams will continue until our demand is met."

Elsewhere in the country, students in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Narayanganj, and Patuakhali submitted memorandums to their respective deputy commissioners to be forwarded to the president, echoing the same demands for quota reform.