Judiciary committed to protecting human rights

Chief justice tells British envoy

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed yesterday reiterated his commitment to establish rule of law in the country and assured that the judiciary is determined to protect human rights.

He said this at a meeting with a two-member delegation including Sarah Cooke, UK high commissioner to Bangladesh.

The delegation made the courtesy call at the chief justice's Supreme Court office.

During the meeting, Sarah Cooke appreciated various initiatives taken by the CJ to institutionalise the independence of the country's judiciary in recent times.

Besides, she expressed interest in working with Bangladesh on various bilateral issues related to judiciary.

The chief justice also emphasised on the mutual cooperation and assured of full cooperation in this regard, said a press release.