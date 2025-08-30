Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 30, 2025 04:42 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 30, 2025 07:15 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Judicial inquiry ordered into attack on Nur

Sat Aug 30, 2025 04:42 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 30, 2025 07:15 PM
No force can prevent the national election, scheduled for early February, says CA's press secretary
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 30, 2025 04:42 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 30, 2025 07:15 PM

A judicial inquiry will be conducted into the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President and former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today.

Speaking to reporters outside the chief adviser's residence, Shafiqul said, "Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Several of his party activists were also injured. A judicial inquiry has been decided upon regarding this incident.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The investigation will be led by a High Court justice. The terms of reference and whether there will be additional members will be announced later. The committee will thoroughly examine all aspects of the incident."

Read more

Yunus inquires about Nur’s treatment, vows full medical support

He also said the chief adviser phoned Nurul Haque Nur to inquire about his health condition and assured that Nur and all others will receive the best possible medical care in Bangladesh. 

The press secretary added that the inquiry committee will also investigate whether the Jatiya Party had any involvement in yesterday's incident.

Shafiqul reiterated that no force can prevent the national election, scheduled for early February next year.

Gono Odhikar President Nurul Haque Nur Attack Kakrail clash
Read more

Law enforcers swoop on Gono Odhikar during clash with JP in Kakrail

He said, "We are firmly stating that the election will be held in the first half of February. There is no force that can prevent this. No conspiracy will be able to stop it."

In response to a question from journalists about whether there is a conducive environment to hold elections amid political unrest, Shafiqul said, "You should collect statistics from the Police Headquarters. Compare the current law and order situation with last year's statistics and see whether the situation has deteriorated.

"We have already instructed the police to provide regular reports. We believe the environment is sufficient for elections. The election will be held in the first half of February."

Read more

Gono Odhikar Parishad stages nationwide protests over attack on Nur

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Yunus inquires about Nur’s treatment, vows full medical support

20h ago
Gono Odhikar President Nurul Haque Nur Attack Kakrail clash

Law enforcers swoop on Gono Odhikar during clash with JP in Kakrail

1d ago

Nur suffers nose and jaw fractures, under intensive care: doctor

23h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সাপাহার এখন ৩ হাজার কোটি টাকার আমের বাজার

ধানের জন্য বিখ্যাত নওগাঁ জেলা। তবে গত ১০ বছরে আম চাষের জন্য খ্যাতি অর্জন করেছে। বদলে গেছে নওগাঁর কৃষি মানচিত্র।

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

চবিতে মধ্যরাতে স্থানীয়দের সঙ্গে শিক্ষার্থীদের সংঘর্ষ, আহত শতাধিক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে