Judicial inquiry ordered into attack on Nur

No force can prevent the national election, scheduled for early February, says CA's press secretary

A judicial inquiry will be conducted into the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President and former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today.

Speaking to reporters outside the chief adviser's residence, Shafiqul said, "Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Several of his party activists were also injured. A judicial inquiry has been decided upon regarding this incident.

"The investigation will be led by a High Court justice. The terms of reference and whether there will be additional members will be announced later. The committee will thoroughly examine all aspects of the incident."

He also said the chief adviser phoned Nurul Haque Nur to inquire about his health condition and assured that Nur and all others will receive the best possible medical care in Bangladesh.

The press secretary added that the inquiry committee will also investigate whether the Jatiya Party had any involvement in yesterday's incident.

Shafiqul reiterated that no force can prevent the national election, scheduled for early February next year.

He said, "We are firmly stating that the election will be held in the first half of February. There is no force that can prevent this. No conspiracy will be able to stop it."

In response to a question from journalists about whether there is a conducive environment to hold elections amid political unrest, Shafiqul said, "You should collect statistics from the Police Headquarters. Compare the current law and order situation with last year's statistics and see whether the situation has deteriorated.

"We have already instructed the police to provide regular reports. We believe the environment is sufficient for elections. The election will be held in the first half of February."