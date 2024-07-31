Judicial body to probe deaths till July 21

Law minister says commission members may increase

The judicial inquiry commission, led by a judge of the High Court, can probe all killings in violence centring the quota reform protest between July 16 and July 21, said the law minister.

The government is also planning to make the one-member commission a three-member body as the scope for its work has expanded, said Law Minister Anisul Huq emerging from a meeting at the home ministry.

The government formed the one-member probe body, led by Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, on July 16 to unearth the reasons behind the deaths of six people and to identify those responsible for the deaths and violence.

The committee was given 30 working days.

"The scope for work and terms of reference for the inquiry commission has been expanded. The commission can [probe] incidents that took place up to July 21. A notification in this regard has already been sent," Anisul said.

It was decided in the meeting that the ongoing curfew in four districts would be relaxed for 13 hours every day for four days from today.

The curfew will be enforced from 8:00pm to 7:00am in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Narsingdi.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan disclosed this after the meeting attended by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun; Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury; State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat; State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury; and State Minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Secretaries of different ministries, the inspector general of police, director general of Rab, and top officials of law enforcement and intelligence agencies were also present.

Responding to a question, Asaduzzaman said law enforcers were arresting criminals based on evidence.

"We are not arresting any innocent person. We are arresting those whom we have been able to identify with intelligence information, video footage, and witnesses," he said.

"Many people say we are making mass arrests. We are not making any mass arrests."

He said those involved in the violence have committed seditious acts and action must be taken against them in accordance with the law.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said they want to reopen educational institutions gradually after considering public safety and the risks.

"We have repeatedly said that public safety is most important when it comes to the question of reopening educational institutions … We want to open the educational institutions step by step in consultation with all authorities," he said.

Primary schools will be opened after assessing security risks and then the decision will be made regarding secondary schools, he said.

State Minister Palak said the government will inform people about reopening social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok, by 11:00am today.

"We wrote to TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook seeking explanations, verbally and in writing. TikTok responded. They said they intend to show up and respond verbally and in writing tomorrow [Wednesday]. As far as I know, Facebook and YouTube have not responded."

He said, "We have written to these organisations [TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook] to appear before the BTRC at 9:00am, 10:00am, and 11:00am tomorrow."