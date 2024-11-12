Judge me by my work: Farooki

A day after being sworn in as the cultural affairs adviser, filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki yesterday urged everyone to judge him by his work, not by his role as an anti-fascist.

"I have no need for a ministerial portfolio as a reward for being an 'anti-fascist'. It is important whether I am able to do the duty," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat yesterday.

The film maker said he thought he might be able to do the job when the government indicated its confidence. "Then, I agreed to take charge," he said.

"I know the budget of the cultural affair ministry is not too large. So, we have some limitation. But we have a great team," he said, mentioning the names of recently appointed heads of some of the institutions under the ministry.

He said, "We will sit together soon and brainstorm to decide on what we need to do. We will then present it to the chief adviser. We want to be able to say before leaving that we have been able to bring some changes," he added.

"After approval [from chief adviser], we will present it to you. You will also know about our roadmap and what we want to do. On the day we leave, you will judge how successful we have been and where we have failed. For the failures, we will apologise," he added.

When asked about the criticism from student movement leaders, the cultural adviser replied, "My position, what I do, what I've done -- if you check my Facebook activity over the last 15 years, you will understand. Don't just look at a few posts, look at all of it. You can also understand my position by watching my films."

He continued, "To say that I support fascists is unbelievable. There is no need to respond to this. Read my writing -- 'What shall we do with this consciousness?', which I wrote in 2014, the day fascism began at Shahbagh. Also, in 2015, I wrote an article titled 'In Search of Buts and Ifs'."

"Whether I stood against fascism or not -- I did not come to take this ministerial position as a reward for that. What matters is whether I can do this job. Those who believe in me, think I can do it. Then I thought, yes, maybe I can. So, judge me by my work," Farooki said.