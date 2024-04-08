Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Apr 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 12:00 AM

Judge Dilruba Sultana passes away

Khulna's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mosammat Dilruba Sultana passed away at a hospital in the city yesterday. She was 50.

She had been suffering from cancer for a long time.

Dilruba left behind her husband, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn her death.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq and Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar expressed deep shock at the death.

In separate messages, they prayed for eternal peace and salvation of the departed soul, and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

