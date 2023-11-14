Judge cites reasons for failure to finish trial

A tribunal judge has informed the Supreme Court that the trial proceedings of the case, filed over the murder of film actor Sohel Chowdhury 25 years ago, have not been finished due to six reasons.

"The failure of the prosecution to produce witnesses can be identified as one of the main reasons for the delay," M Ali Ahmed, judge of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka, said in a written explanation during hearing of a petition yesterday.

On December 18, 1998, Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower, in Banani.

On October 29 this year, the SC issued a show cause notice upon the judge of the tribunal asking him to explain why his court could not finish the trial proceedings.

On February 7 this year, the SC directed the lower court concerned to finish within six months the case's trial proceedings. Yesterday, the apex court ordered the tribunal judge to finish it in the next six months.

In the explanation, Judge M Ahmed Ali said the tribunal fixed 12 dates for case disposal and issued 38 summons, 26 arrest warrants and 166 non-bailable arrest warrants to witnesses (11-38).

The issuance orders were sent to the police stations concerned for execution but most of them were returned without execution or no report at all.

Attempts are being made to contact the confession recording magistrate through the ministry of public administration but they did not get any response. Hence the trial is pending. Besides, as the case is old, many of the police officers involved in evidence gathering also retired.