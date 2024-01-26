Jubo League leader beaten to death

A Jubo League leader was beaten to death allegedly by local battery-run auto-rickshaw drivers in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj yesterday.

The incident took place around 3:00pm on Asian Highway in the Prabhakardi area of the upazila, said police.

The deceased Nazrul Islam Bhuiyan, 40, was assistant general secretary of Jubo League's Noagaon union unit.

Shamsul Alam, chairman of Noagaon union parishad, said while travelling on an autorickshaw, Nazrul had an argument with its driver. Then the driver called other local divers and beat him to death.

"We got the news around 5:00pm and found him dead at Araihazar upazila health complex," he added.

Ahsan Ullah, officer-in-charge of Araihazar Police Station, said, "On information, we went to the upazila health complex. The body had several injury marks on it."

"We handed over the body to Sonargaon Police Station after the legal proceedings," he added.