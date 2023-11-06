Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:00 AM

Jubo League activists dies at DMCH

He was injured in a factional clash on Friday night, said police
A Jubo League activist, who was injured in a factional clash in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj on Friday night, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday.

Deen Islam alias Dilip, 36, was from Darikandi area in the upazila's Murapara union, confirmed Inspector Bacchu Mia, in charge of DMCH police outpost.

Dilip was a candidate for the post of general secretary of Jubo Leauge's ward-8 unit under Murapara union, said Murapara UP Chairman Tofayel Ahmed.

Police sources said a clash took place between two factions of Jubo League on Friday night over forming a ward committee.

Dilip and his friend Sabuj Ahmed were injured in the clash. Sabuj is still receiving treatment at DMCH, said police.

Rupganj Police Station Inspector Ataur Rahman said a case was filed by the victim's mother on Saturday night.

