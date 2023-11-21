Jubo Dal leader’s house vandalised

Jubo League men allegedly attacked and vandalised the house of a local Jubo Dal leader in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj yesterday.

The incident happened around 3:00pm at the residence of Omar Hossain, general secretary of Golakandail union unit of Jubo Dal, in the Uttorpara area of the union.

"Some 15-20 men, with their faces covered and armed with hockey sticks, canes and rods, forcibly entered the house in the afternoon," said Omar's father, Selim Bhuiyan, 65.

"They called my son's name using vulgar words. After not finding Omar at home, they vandalised furniture and looted cash and gold ornaments. As we tried to resist them, they beat us up and left on motorcycles, chanting 'Joy Bangla'," he alleged.

Claiming that his family has no dispute with anyone in the locality, Selim said they were attacked only for his son's political affiliation.

Contacted, Omar alleged that Golakandail unit Jubo League joint general secretary Kurban Ali led the attack.

"The same attackers earlier went to my ice-making factory at Golakandail bus stand area on Sunday morning, shut it down and beat up two workers of the factory," Omar alleged.

Kurban Ali said he was neither involved in the attack nor did he know any of those involved in it.

He, however, said he went to Omar's factory on Sunday to buy ice for his niece's wedding event.

Abir Hossain, additional superintendent of police, said, "On information, police visited the house. Legal action will be taken if the victim's family files any complaint."

"My house and business are repeatedly being attacked because I am a Jubo Dal leader. The attackers also attacked my properties twice in December last year. I filed a complaint at that time, but to no avail...," Omar told this newspaper.