Jubilation as freedom in the air

The motorcade of General Waker-Uz-Zaman, chief of the army, entering the Bangabhaban as the crowd celebrating the exit of Sheikh Hasina makes way for it. Photo: AFP

Hundreds of thousands of jubilant people poured out into the streets of the capital, celebrating Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure.

The crowds chanted slogans and waved the national flag as complete strangers shook hands and hugged each other.

Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Mirpur Road and Rokeya Sarani were filled with people of all ages. Large groups of people walked through Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue from 2:30pm to 7:00pm. Many said they would go to the Gono Bhaban.

Coordinators of the quota-reform movement, which spearheaded the movement that led to the fall of the government, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud said in a joint statement, "Power must be transferred to the proposed interim national government of the students. No other government will be accepted. A new Bangladesh and political settlement will be established. No one will leave the streets until the ultimate victory is achieved.

Dhaka University student Rafat Alam said, "I have goosebumps. We waited for this day for a long time. I was not able to talk freely, I was not allowed to cast the vote."

Hasina had been the prime minister for 14 and a half years. In the 2008 national election, her party, the Awami League, won two-thirds of the seats in parliament.

She took power again in 2014, when 153 MPs, out of 300, were "elected" without any competition. The election was boycotted by the main opposition.

She won the 2018 election amid widespread allegations of voter fraud. There were reports of Awami League men stuffing ballot boxes the night before the voting day.

The latest election held in January, in which she won a landslide victory, was boycotted by the major opposition parties.

Hasina's government was facing a financial crisis as high inflation eroded the value of taka and foreign currency reserves fell. People were angered by corruption and rising costs of living.

The student protest started on July 1 with a demand for reformation of quotas in public service. It turned into an anti-government movement on Saturday.

From July 16 to August 3, at least 208 people were killed amid widespread violence. Most of the deaths were caused by indiscriminate firing by law enforcers, members of Border Guard Bangladesh and ruling party activists.

At least 93 people were killed on Sunday in a fresh wave of violence as ruling party activists and police clashed with anti-government protesters on the first day of the student-led non-cooperation movement.

The day started yesterday amid tension as the protesting students were set to defy the curfew and enforce the Dhaka March programme, demanding the government's resignation and justice for the killings.

Students started to gather in Uttara, Jatrabari, Mirpur, Shahbagh and other places. Before noon, thousands of them were marching towards Central Shaheed Minar.

Protesters and law forcers chased each other on Badda-Rampura road. As the news of Hasina's resignation spread, the protesters rejoiced. A big portion started to march towards the Shaheed Minar while some went towards the Gono Bhaban, the official residence of the country's PM.

People started to gather at Shahbagh at noon. The intersection was filled with people by 2:00pm. The crowd cheered at the news of Hasina's resignation, chanting slogans that literally translates as "People are free as the dictator has fallen".

Many of the protestors then left for the Gono Bhaban.

Thousands of people took to the streets at Motijheel, Paltan, Press Club, Malibgah, Mogbazar, Mirpur and other places.