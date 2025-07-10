JU students seize buses after classmate’s father killed in road accident

A group of Jahangirnagar University (JU) students seized at least 10 buses of Moumita Paribahan yesterday in protest after the father of one of their classmates was killed in a road accident involving two buses of the same transport company in Dhaka's Bakshibazar area.

The deceased, Jahurul Haque Selim, 52, hailed from Ishwardi in Pabna. He died on Tuesday night after being crushed between two Moumita Paribahan buses that were reportedly were racing to pick up passengers. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to protesting students, Selim was the sole breadwinner of his family and had come to Dhaka for the treatment of his 13-year-old son, Zubair, who is battling blood cancer. His elder son, Rifat Bin Jahur, is a student of the Physics Department (48th batch) at JU.

"Rifat's father came to Dhaka for his younger son's treatment and ended up being killed like this. Who will take responsibility for the family now? Moumita Paribahan must compensate for this tragic loss before they can take back their buses," said Shamsuzzaman Sayem, a student from JU's 46th batch.

In protest, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, Rifat's classmates intercepted and brought 10 Moumita Paribahan buses onto the university campus.

One of the drivers, Anwar, told The Daily Star that the students took away their keys and mobile phones but later returned the phones around 5:00pm. "They haven't demanded any money from us," he said around 8:00pm.

Sumon, a lineman for Moumita Paribahan in Savar, said they were informed of the incident. "Our owner will come to the campus to talk with the students and the university administration," he added.

Contacted, JU Proctor Prof AKM Rashidul Alam said, "It's a tragic incident -- one of our student's father was crushed between two buses in Dhaka. Although it happened off-campus, students have seized buses here in protest. The bus owners have not contacted us yet, and we are still considering how to resolve the matter."