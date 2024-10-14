JU students protest arrests of mass uprising participants

Former and current students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) staged a protest today condemning the recent arrests of individuals involved in the mass uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

The protest took place at 5:30pm, with students forming a human chain at the university's main gate, adjacent to the Dhaka-Aricha Highway.

Md Navinur Rahman Navin, former vice president of Jahangirnagar University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), said that police are targeting individuals who played key roles in the movement that led to the fall of the Hasina government's regime during the August 5 uprising.

"We have learned that several such people have been arrested across the country, including in Noakhali and Munshiganj. We strongly protest these arrests and demand their immediate release," he said.

Navin also called for the arrest of the real culprits behind the unrest.