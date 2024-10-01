JU students block highway protesting death of RMG worker in clash

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) today blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway protesting the killing of a RMG worker during yesterday's clash between the workers and the law enforcers in Ashulia of Savar.

The protesting students took position in front of the university's entrance on the highway around 1:15pm and left the place 45 minutes later.

According to the students, the death of a worker by the state forces cannot be accepted in any way. The workers are also part of the new Bangladesh that has been ushered in by the student-mass movement. The workers also took to the streets during the movement. So, the use of deadly weapons on those workers cannot be accepted in any way, they said.

Riddha Anindya Ganguly, a student of the JU's archeology department and also general secretary of Chhatra Union's JU unit, said that the workers of the garment sector had equal participation in the mass movement that brought down the Sheikh Hasina's autocratic government.

"We have seen, in the fall of Hasina's autocratic regime, firing on the agitating workers that left a labourer dead. We strongly condemn and protest the killing," he said.