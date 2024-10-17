JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway, demand ban on AL, affiliates

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway today, demanding justice for past atrocities and calling for a ban on the Awami League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, and affiliated organisations.

As part of a pre-announced programme, the students gathered at Mohua Chattar near the university's Shaheed Minar at 12:45pm. They marched to the Dhaka-Aricha highway near the university's Dairy Gate, where they blocked the road for 15 minutes and held a brief rally, reports our JU correspondent.

During the rally, Zubayer Shabab, a student of geography from the 48th batch, said, "Two and a half months have passed since the interim government took office, yet they have taken no action to ban Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League, and their collaborators responsible for the massacres. This delay is allowing them to regroup."

Shabab also said that there has been a recent attack on Arman, a Botany student of the 49th batch, by Chhatra League members, adding that the inaction of the government has emboldened the group to continue such assaults.

The protesting students warned that if the interim government fails to honor the spirit of the July-August movement and does not ban those responsible for the violence from politics, they, along with the public, will escalate their protests.