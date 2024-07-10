JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Hundreds of students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway near the university campus today to protest the reinstatement of the quota system for government jobs.

JU students started their protest march from the campus and took positions on the highway at Dairy Gate, Prantik Gate, and MH Hall Gate around 10:30am.

Visiting the spots, our Savar correspondent saw them chanting slogans for the abolishment of the quota system. They said they would continue this protest till their demands were met.

Meanwhile, the blockade caused significant traffic congestion, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on both sides of the highway.

Contacted, Officer-in-Charge AFM Sayeed of Ashulia Police Station said, "Students have blocked the highway. Police teams have arrived at the spots."