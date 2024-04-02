JU student lodges complaint against teacher

A female student of Jahangirnagar University lodged a written complaint of sexual harassment against a teacher of marketing department yesterday.

The student filed the complaint with the Anti-Sexual Harassment Cell of the university.

Earlier on March 23, the student from the marketing department, brought up the allegation of sexual harassment in a Facebook post.

"Assistant Professor Saju Saha sexually harassed me in the name of counselling... Because of this, I could not even do the class properly," reads the post.

On March 24, Saju also lodged a general diary with Mirpur Model Police Station seeking legal action against the student for uploading the Facebook post.

Asked about the harassment, the teacher said, "As far as I understand from reading her post, it seems strange to me. She can say it better. I will follow the legal path."

The department's chairman Associate Professor Ariful Haque said they have seen the Facebook post but so far they have not received any complaint from the student in this regard.

"We will take necessary measures once the complaint is lodged," he said.