JU student files complaint over harassment by bus helper

A female student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) filed a complaint over harassment by the helper of a Shubhajatra Paribahan bus while getting off in the Radio Colony area of Savar yesterday.

The student lodged the written complaint to the university's proctor office around 4:00pm yesterday.

JU's Security Officer Md Jinnah told The Daily Star that after receiving the complaint, he contacted Masudur Rahman, the line manager of Shubhajatra Paribahan in Savar, and asked him to come to the campus.

Later around 10:00pm, Masudur stopped two other Shubhajatra buses near the JU's main gate on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, took their keys, and handed them over to the university authorities as a temporary measure.

Jinnah also said, "The line manager tried to reach the bus owners but got no response even after waiting for four to five hours. Until the helper involved is identified and the owners respond, I submitted the keys of the two other buses to the authorities."

JU Proctor Professor AKM Rashidul Alam said, "The line manager came to campus, and we also spoke to the bus owners over the phone. They said they will visit the campus today. Once they arrive, we will discuss the matter and take further action."