JU student drowns in Mirpur Police Convention Centre's swimming pool

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 29, 2024 12:22 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 12:31 PM

Photo: Collected

A student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) drowned in a swimming pool at Mirpur Police Convention Centre yesterday.

The deceased, Khondokar Shariful Hasan Arnob, a student of the 49th batch from the Department of Chemistry, slipped, fell into the pool and drowned, according to eye witnesses.

Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan expressed grief over the incident, saying, "The university has lost a bright and promising student following the untimely death of Khondokar Shariful Hasan Arnob. His loss is a deep and irreparable one, especially for his family."

The vice-chancellor offered prayers for Arnob and extended condolences to his grieving family.

