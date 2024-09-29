JU student drowns in Mirpur Police Convention Centre's swimming pool

A student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) drowned in a swimming pool at Mirpur Police Convention Centre yesterday.

The deceased, Khondokar Shariful Hasan Arnob, a student of the 49th batch from the Department of Chemistry, slipped, fell into the pool and drowned, according to eye witnesses.

Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan expressed grief over the incident, saying, "The university has lost a bright and promising student following the untimely death of Khondokar Shariful Hasan Arnob. His loss is a deep and irreparable one, especially for his family."

The vice-chancellor offered prayers for Arnob and extended condolences to his grieving family.