JU proctor resigns amid protests

Jahangirnagar University (JU) Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan resigned from his post yesterday amid widespread protests.

Prof Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, a teacher of the statistics and data science department, replaced ASM Firoz as proctor, according to an office order signed by the university's registrar. Alamgir, also the provost of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Hall, will carry out the duties temporarily until further orders, the notice said.

Students and teachers under the banner "Nipironbirodhi Mancha (Platform against Oppression)", have been demanding removal of ASM Firoz Ul Hasan as proctor and Prof Sabbir Alam as the provost of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall for their alleged negligence in a rape incident on campus.