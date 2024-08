Jahangirnagar University's Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Manzurul Huq and its treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar resigned yesterday.

They submitted their resignation letters via email to President and Chancellor of the university Mohammed Shahabuddin.

In their letters, they cited the country's "current situation" as the reason for their resignations, said JU Deputy Registrar ABM Azizur Rahman.