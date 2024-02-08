‘JU failed to take measures against sexual violence’

UGC forms 3-member committee

University Grants Commission has formed a probe body to review actions taken by Jahangirnagar University authorities over the rape of a woman inside the campus.

The three-member committee will also look into why such a heinous crime took place, according to a press release issued by UGC yesterday.

UGC Chairman (Additional Charge) Prof Muhammad Alamgir informed about the committee formation during a workshop on grievance redressal mechanism and GRS software, states the release signed by Shamsul Arefin, director of Department of Public Relations and Right to Information of UGC.

The press release did not include the names of the committee members.

The members are scheduled to visit JU campus today.

The JU authorities have failed to take visible and effective measures against sexual violence and other misdeeds, he said about the recent incident of rape.

"It is necessary to investigate why such incidents are happening in this university and take immediate action," he added.

It is also necessary to look into how JU is admitting students without ensuring their residential facilities and how non-students are staying inside the campus day after day, the chairman also opined.

Six people, including at least four members of JU Chhatra League of Jahangirnagar University, raped or abetted the rape of a woman on the campus on Saturday night after confining her husband to Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. Four of them were arrested on Sunday.