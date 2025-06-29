JU allocates only 2.85% for research

Okays Tk 323cr budget for 2025-26

The Senate of Jahangirnagar University has approved an annual budget of Tk 323.35 crore for the 2025–26 fiscal year, with minimal allocations for research and healthcare services.

JU Treasurer Prof Dr M Abdur Rab presented the budget during the 42nd annual Senate meeting held yesterday afternoon.

An analysis shows that student welfare, research, and healthcare received relatively low priority in the budget.

The overall size of this fiscal's budget has been Tk 14.58 crore less compared to Tk 337.93 crore in the last fiscal.

The highest allocation of Tk 221 crore (68.23 percent) has been earmarked for salaries, allowances, and pensions for university teachers, officials, and employees.

The second-highest allocation of Tk 78.08 crore (24.15 percent) has been made for goods and services, which include general ancillary costs, maintenance and repairs.

Other allocations include miscellaneous expenditures Tk 14.59 crore (4.63 percent), research and innovation Tk 9.23 crore (2.85 percent), and primary medical services Tk 45 lakh (0.14 percent). A special grant of Tk 4.40 lakh has been allocated for purchasing medicines and pathology kits.

"The research budget is definitely inadequate… we needed at least 5 percent of the total budget to ensure quality research and innovation," said Prof Dr Md Monwar Hossain, director of the Wazed Miah Science Research Centre.

"We require at least Tk 80 lakh annually for medicine and dressing equipment alone, and Tk 75 lakh more to sustain pathology services," said Dr Shamshur Rahman, JU's chief medical officer.

Contacted, JU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Sohel Ahmed acknowledged the inadequate allocations.

"Yes, the research budget is inadequate for the growing number of faculty and researchers, but the allocation is set by the relevant ministry and the University Grants Commission. Due to our heavy engagements, we couldn't communicate effectively with the authorities this time. Still, we tried our best and hope to secure better funding in the next fiscal year," he said.

"The medical centre has not been able to utilise its existing resources effectively," he added.

The projected income for the FY2025–26 budget includes Tk 279.35 crore in grants from the UGC, while Tk 44 crore from internal revenue sources such as student fees, admission form sales, and other service charges.

Meanwhile, JU's accumulated deficit is expected to reach Tk 100.37 crore by the end of FY 2025–26.