JS sub-committee formed to protect Sundarbans

A parliamentary body yesterday formed a three-member sub-committee to prepare proposals on how to further protect the Sundarbans and its bio-diversity.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Ministry formed the sub-committee at its meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Aroma Dutta, a lawmaker from the reserved seats for women, was made the convener of the sub-committee. The other two members are SM Ataul Haque from Satkhira-4 and Sanuwar Hossan Sanu from Sherpur-1.

In the meeting, the parliamentary watchdog also said due to Cyclone Remal, salt water has entered the Sundarbans which has created a freshwater crisis there, causing massive problems for the wild animals in the forest.

For this, the parliamentary committee has given necessary instructions to the ministry to ensure adequate supply of fresh water inside the Sundarbans.

In the meeting, participants discussed various steps that needed to be taken to conserve the Sundarbans, meeting sources said.

They also stressed the need to save the world's largest mangrove forest for saving the country's Southern region.

Awami League MP Dipankar Talukder chaired the meeting.