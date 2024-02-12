JS standing committees: Conflict of interest takes back seat

Many members of 20 parliamentary standing committees own businesses in sectors they are supposed to watch over, which according to experts is a conflict of interest.

The Jatiya Sangsad recently formed 50 standing committees. Thirty-nine of them are tasked with ensuring accountability and transparency at the ministries.

That some of the MPs who are in the ministry-related committees have conflicts of interest was found during an analysis of the affidavits the individuals submitted to the Election Commission.

According to the JS Rules of Procedure, a member shall be appointed to a parliamentary committee if their personal, financial or direct interest is not linked with matters that are dealt by the committee.

A parliamentary committee of a ministry is supposed to investigate irregularities and serious complaints against one or more ministries under it. It is also tasked with examining and reviewing bills.

At the recently formed committees, 12 MPs who were ministers and state ministers of the last government are committee chairmen.

Former Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is the chairman of the JS body on commerce ministry.

In his affidavit, he mentioned his profession as a businessman in the apparel sector.

Other members of the committee -- Sheikh Helal Uddin, Sheikh Afil Uddin, Shariful Islam Jinnah, Mahmud Hasan and Sultana Nadira -- also own businesses.

Former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen is the chairman of the JS body on foreign affairs ministry while former finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is the chairman of the JS body on finance ministry.

Likewise, former textiles and jute minister Golam Dastgir Gazi, former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, former planning MA Mannan, former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, former fisheries minister SM Rezaul Karim, former state minister for CHT affairs Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, former minister for expatriates' welfare Imran Ahmed, former state minister for housing Sharif Ahmed, former state minister for youth Zahid Ahsan Russel are chairmen of the JS body on the ministries they had led.

Shamim Osman, a member of the standing committee on ministry of labor, owns the garment factory "Wisdom Knitting Mills" while another member of the committee SM Al Mamun is involved in ship-breaking.

Golam Kibria Tipu, a member of the parliamentary standing committee on shipping, owns several launches.

Nizam Uddin Hazari is a member of the parliamentary watchdog on the ministry of expatriates' welfare. He is involved in the manpower export business.

Abdur Rauf was made member of the standing committee on the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources. He owns a filling pump.

Mohammad Ali was made a member of the standing committee on LGRD ministry. He is a contractor by profession.

Asked, Transparency International Bangladesh Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman told The Daily Star, "In a parliament almost totally controlled by the ruling party, the prospect of effectiveness of the standing committees is utopian, if anything."

Nevertheless, the formation of the committees could have reflected a bit more of political acumen to avoid the potentially crippling effects of conflict of interest, he said.

"The chairpersonship or even simple membership of former ministers in the committee of the same ministry will be the most obvious predicament against any prospect of independent and objective committee work in case of allegations of corruption or other irregularities of the ministry during the former minister's tenure."

He also said members having business interests in the subject matter of the committees will most likely use the position to capture the proceedings in own business interest rather than serving the committee objective meaningfully.

Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury said the former ministers were made chairmen of the committees as they have work experience in the ministry, and they can use their experience to make the parliamentary committee dynamic.

"There are many businesses people, anyone can have businesses. It should be looked into whether they are doing business with the government or not," he said.