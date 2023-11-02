JS passes New Development Bank Bill

The New Development Bank Bill, 2023 was passed in Parliament yesterday to welcome funds from the lending arm of the BRICS.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, in absence of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, placed the bill before the House.

The bill was passed by voice vote.

According to the objective of the bill, the BRICS alliance consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa established a multinational bank called the New Development Bank (NDB) in 2014 by signing an agreement in the regard.

Currently, there are five founding members, and a total of eight countries including Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are its members.

Bangladesh became a member of NDB on September 16, 2021 by signing the "Instrument of Accession". The main objective of establishing NDB is to provide financial support to developing countries for implementation of infrastructure and development projects.