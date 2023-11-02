Bangladesh
Thu Nov 2, 2023 06:32 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 06:34 PM

JS passes homeopathic medical education bill

Star Digital Report
File photo

The Bangladesh Homeopathic Medical Education Bill, 2023 was passed in Parliament today aiming to bring the homeopathic medicine system in order.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, in absence of Health Minister Zahid Maleque, placed the bill before the House which was passed by voice vote.

Currently, there is a homeopathic board in the country and it would be replaced by a council.

As per the bill, the council shall be governed by a 17-member Board of Directors. This council will supervise the homeopathy treatment, services and medicines.

There will be an executive committee comprised of 10 members.

The bill said the council will register the homeopathy physicians and maintain a registry book in this regard and it would be updated time to time.

The proposed bill has been placed in the House by replacing Bangladesh Homeopathic Practitioners Ordinance,1983.

