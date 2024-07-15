JS committee to look into graft in tender

A parliamentary body yesterday formed a three-member sub-committee to investigate alleged corruption in the tender process to purchase vaccines for the fisheries and livestock department.

The parliamentary standing committee on Fisheries and Livestock Ministry formed the sub-committee at its meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

SM Rezaul Karim, an Awami League lawmaker and chief of the parliamentary watchdog, presided over the meeting, which was the committee's first meeting since its formation.

MP BM Kabirul Haque was made convener of the sub-committee. The two other members of the committee are AL MP Nur Uddin Chowdhury Noyon and independent MP Moshiur Rahman Mollah Shajal.

What we have heard is that there were some irregularities in the tender process as the due procedure was not followed during the tender floating.

The investigation committee was asked to submit its report before the main committee within 15 working days, BM Kabirul Haque told The Daily Star.

"Today was our first meeting. We are yet to go through all the documents related to the alleged corruption in the tender process," he said.

"The sub-committee will start its work soon and then we will be able to inform the media about the details of the alleged corruption," added the sub-committee chief.

Kabirul, however, said, "What we have heard is that there were some irregularities in the tender process as the due procedure was not followed during the tender floating."

The committee also recommended the ministry to suspend the Department of Livestock's ongoing recruitment process, as the decision regarding the quota system in government jobs is pending before the court.

In the meeting, the committee was briefed about the activities of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and its subordinate agencies and institutions.

Other committee members, including Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman, were present at the meeting.