JS body to monitor primary schools

Four-member sub-committee formed

A parliamentary body yesterday formed a four-member sub-committee to get first-hand experience on teaching quality, educational environment, and related issues in the country's primary schools.

The parliamentary standing committee on primary and mass education ministry formed the sub-committee headed by Awami League MP SM Shahjada.

The three other members are HM Badiuzzaman, Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury, and Golam Sarwar Tuku.

Amatul Kibria Keya, lawmaker from Habiganj-1, said the sub-committee will visit different primary schools in the country to know the problems of students and teachers.

She also said the sub-committee will see first-hand how the teaching quality is at the primary school level.

"We need to address all the barriers in the way of quality education at primary level. We need to resolve all those issues to build a smart Bangladesh," she added.

AL MP Aftab Uddin Sarker, chairman of the parliamentary watchdog, presided over the meeting, participated by Rumana Ali, state minister of Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, among others.

In the meeting, the implementation progress of the Primary and Mass Education Development Programme, alongside various projects -- including infrastructure and School Feeding Programme/Mid Day Meal -- were discussed in detail.

The state minister requested the committee to suggest what steps could be taken for the implementation of the Fifth Primary Education Development Program (PEDP-5) in the future.