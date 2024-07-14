Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jul 14, 2024 08:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 08:47 PM

Bangladesh

JS body demands list of slow-moving projects from planning ministry

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jul 14, 2024 08:45 PM

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Planning Ministry today directed the ministry to submit a list of long-running projects that have shown slow progress and have received repeated time extensions.

The committee also instructed the ministry to provide detailed reasons for the delays in their report, which is to be presented at the next meeting.

The meeting, held at Sangsad Bhaban and chaired by MA Mannan, focused on expediting project implementation.

The committee urged concerned ministries and departments to review and improve procedures to increase the work speed of ongoing projects.

Emphasising the need for faster and more dynamic development, the meeting called for coordinated participation from all parties involved in project implementation.

