JS body calls out graft in Railways

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Railways yesterday criticised certain ministry officials for their negligence, which led to delays in implementing various projects.

The comments came in a meeting chaired by ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury at national parliament. Railways Minister Zillul Hakim was also present.

The committee chief mentioned cases where contractors withdrew over Tk 1 crore twice for the same task.

"It is unfortunate that officials who are responsible for irregularities and negligence are staying in their posts," Fazle Karim said.

Lawmaker Shafiqul Islam alleged a contractor named Ashraf Ali Biswas has taken Rail Bhaban hostage. "He [Ashraf] has amassed thousands of crores of taka illegally," he added.

In response, the railways minister called upon all officials and employees to stop irregularities.