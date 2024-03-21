Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Mar 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 12:13 AM

Bangladesh

JS body calls out graft in Railways

Staff Correspondent
Thu Mar 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 12:13 AM

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Railways yesterday criticised certain ministry officials for their negligence, which led to delays in implementing various projects.

The comments came in a meeting chaired by ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury at national parliament. Railways Minister Zillul Hakim was also present.

The committee chief mentioned cases where contractors withdrew over Tk 1 crore twice for the same task.

"It is unfortunate that officials who are responsible for irregularities and negligence are staying in their posts," Fazle Karim said.

Lawmaker Shafiqul Islam alleged a contractor named Ashraf Ali Biswas has taken Rail Bhaban hostage. "He [Ashraf] has amassed thousands of crores of taka illegally," he added.

In response, the railways minister called upon all officials and employees to stop irregularities.

