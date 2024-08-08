JP ready to support Dr Yunus

Says GM Quader

Jatiyo Party has expressed joy and relief as Noble Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus has been named as chief adviser of the interim government.

The party chairman, GM Quader, also congratulated Prof Yunus and wished him success in a statement yesterday.

The JP chief thanked the leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement for suggesting Yunus' name as head of the interim government.

"Prof Yunus is our pride. He introduced the concept of microcredit and social business to alleviate hunger and poverty as a unique model for the whole world. All of his activities are for the welfare of the people," said GM Quader.

In the current reality of the country, there is no alternative to Prof Yunus, he said, adding that JP is ready to support Yunus' leadership.

He expressed hope that Dr Yunus will be able to restore the country's peace, prosperity, and stability while establishing a society based on justice.

In the statement, the JP chairman also said the country's law and order situation has become very fragile.

Reports of murders, thefts, robberies, and hijacks are coming from different parts of the country, he said.

"The people of the country are scared. Why fear still persists in the country after freeing it from the grip of dictatorship?" he questioned.

He drew the attention of those concerned about controlling the law and order situation in the country.