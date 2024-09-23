JP leaders, activists in Rangpur demand withdrawal of cases against GM Quader, wife

Leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party (JP) in Rangpur today demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against party chairman GM Quader and his wife Sherifa Quader, a presidium member of the party.

The Rangpur district and metropolitan units of the Jatiya Party organised a protest rally this morning, starting from the party's central office on Central Road, demanding an end to what they described as "harassment-motivated false cases" against the couple.

Following the rally, party leaders submitted a memorandum to Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rabiul Faisal, addressed to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

During the protest, held outside the deputy commissioner's office, JP leaders called for an immediate end to "dirty politics" aimed at undermining the Jatiya Party and its leadership.

They highlighted GM Quader's support for the anti-discrimination student movement and his advocacy for students' legitimate demands in the national parliament.

The party also condemned efforts to politicise the situation, accusing authorities of falsely implicating party leaders and activists.

They further emphasised the party's commitment to the student movement, recalling how members visited the grave of student leader Abu Sayed and offered condolences to his family.

JP Co-chairman and former mayor of Rangpur City Corporation Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, Vice Chairman SM Yasir, and other central and district leaders, along with activists from various party wings and affiliated organisations, also attended the demonstration.