JP leader jailed for 4yrs in graft case

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced Jatiyo Party leader Col (retd) Dr Abdul Kader Khan to four years in jail in a corruption case filed against him for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 of Dhaka delivered the verdict in presence of Kader, also a former lawmaker from Gaibandha-1.

The judge also fined him Tk 61.92 lakh and directed the authorities concerned to confiscate the fined money in favour of the state.

Kader was, however, relieved from the charges of concealing wealth statement of Tk 24 lakh as the allegation could not be proved against him.

Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case against him with Ramna Model Police Station in 2019.

After investigation, the ACC pressed charges against him on March 16, 2022.