JP descends into drama again

Raushan, Chunnu write to EC about participation in polls, authority to sign nomination papers

Conflict within the Jatiya Party came to the fore once again as two top leaders wrote to the Election Commission yesterday about the authority to sign the nomination forms of candidates and taking part in the January 7 national election.

Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Chief Patron Raushan Ershad sent the letters to the commission.

Chunnu in his letter said JP Chairman GM Quader will sign the nomination papers of its candidates as he is empowered to do so.

However, Raushan's representative who handed over her letter to the EC said the JP chief patron would ink the nomination forms.

Later in the day, Chunnu in a video message sent to the media said the party will make a final decision on running in the polls in a couple of days.

JP insiders said Quader's letter is an apparent hint that his party is going to participate in the election.

Raushan, also the leader of the opposition in parliament, in her letter said the JP has decided to take part in the election as a component of the Awami League-led grand alliance like it did in the last three parliamentary polls.

She said the grand alliance would only be an electoral alliance and the elected JP lawmakers would follow the party's decision after the election.

The JP chief patron said the party candidates can either run in the election with its electoral symbol "plough" or can take part in the polls under the grand alliance as per their wish.

The JP has been the main opposition in parliament for two consecutive terms since 2014. Several party leaders were in the Awami League-led cabinets in 2009 and 2014.

Kazi Mamunur Rashid, who introduced himself as the spokesperson of the leader of the opposition in parliament, told reporters at the EC secretariat yesterday that Raushan would sign the nomination forms of the party candidates as per the JP charter as the chief patron is all-powerful in the organisation.

However, there is no mention in the JP charter that the party chief patron has the authority to sign the nomination forms.

Yesterday was the last day for the political parties registered with the EC to inform it whether they want to take part in the polls under an alliance, and also whether they would use the polls symbol of any particular alliance.

The parties will also have to inform the EC in writing within seven days after the announcement of the polls schedule about who will sign the nomination papers of their candidates.

The Daily Star could not reach Quader and Chunnu for comments as they did not respond to a phone calls.

Asked about the two letters from the JP, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said the commission would look into the matter.

Normally, the chairman or president, general secretary or secretary general of political parties are given the authority to sign nomination papers of candidates, he told reporters.

JP insiders said with the elections getting closer, the conflict between Quader and Raushan over the party's control was intensifying.

Although the majority of the JP leaders and activists are supporters of Quader, a section of its leaders is siding with Raushan considering that she maintains close ties with AL chief Sheikh Hasina. However, many JP leaders are maintaining contact with both sides.

Sources said if Quader finally decides on staying away from the polls, the JP leaders loyal to Raushan will run in the election.