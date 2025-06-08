Joy in the wild: Families flock to National Zoo for Eid fun

Hundreds of families streamed into the zoo from morning, children in tow, wide-eyed and brimming with excitement. Photo: Prabir Das

On the second day of Eid, the National Zoo in Dhaka turned into a vibrant celebration of life, laughter, and togetherness.

Two giraffes stood tall, looking in different directions. Visitors couldn’t stop staring—especially the kids—amazed by how tall they really are. Photo: Prabir Das

One peacock put on a beautiful display, spreading its colourful feathers wide. Photo: Prabir Das

Under the gentle shade of tall trees, families—many with children in tow—poured in from the morning to spend their holiday surrounded by nature and wildlife.

Crowds gathered around the animal cages, leaning over railings to get a closer look. Every small movement from inside brought joy and surprise. Photo: Prabir Das

The line for the merry-go-round was long, but the fun made it worth it. Children laughed and waved, enjoying every second of the ride. Photo: Prabir Das

For many, it was a rare escape from routine, a day when the wonder in a child's eyes mirrored the magic of the animals they came to see.

Who doesn’t love a train ride? Families hopped on the little zoo train as it moved through the green paths, giving everyone a break and a bit of magic. Photo: Prabir Das

A monkey happily ate its fruit while visitors watched with big smiles. Some kids waved at it, as if making a new friend. Photo: Prabir Das

Laughter echoed through the leafy paths, as little ones squealed in delight and adults soaked in the joy of simple moments.

A man fed an ostrich while a nearby child carefully filmed the scene—capturing the memory on his phone to watch again later. Photo: Prabir Das

A big black elephant walked by as children cheered and pointed. For many, it was their first time seeing one so close—and it was unforgettable. Photo: Prabir Das

In this festive atmosphere, the zoo became more than just a place—it became a memory, a shared joy, and a reminder of the beauty of connection.

A father lifted his son high so he could touch a jackfruit—the national fruit of Bangladesh—while the mother clicked the photo. A sweet Eid moment for the family album. Photo: Prabir Das