Joy in the wild: Families flock to National Zoo for Eid fun
On the second day of Eid, the National Zoo in Dhaka turned into a vibrant celebration of life, laughter, and togetherness.
Under the gentle shade of tall trees, families—many with children in tow—poured in from the morning to spend their holiday surrounded by nature and wildlife.
For many, it was a rare escape from routine, a day when the wonder in a child's eyes mirrored the magic of the animals they came to see.
Laughter echoed through the leafy paths, as little ones squealed in delight and adults soaked in the joy of simple moments.
In this festive atmosphere, the zoo became more than just a place—it became a memory, a shared joy, and a reminder of the beauty of connection.
