Joy Bangla slogan: Protesters demand removal of Bagerhat civil surgeon

Form human chain for withdrawal of DC over ‘misbehaviour’ allegation

A group of people, including local activists of BNP and Jubo Dal, staged a demonstration in Bagerhat town today demanding the removal of the district Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kamrul Ahsan and Civil Surgeon Dr Jalal Uddin Ahmed.

The protest came as the civil surgeon reportedly concluded his speech with "Joy Bangla" at an HPV vaccination campaign in Bagerhat Govt Girls' School on Thursday. DC Ahmed Kamrul Ahsan also attended the event as chief guest.

Witnesses said a group of people under the banner of "Conscious Citizens of Bagerhat" (Sachaytan Nagarik Bagerhat) gathered near the DC office around this noon and formed a human chain to press home their demand.

Later, they brought out a procession in the district marching various roads.

Leaders and activists of local BNP, Jubo Dal, Shramik Dal and Jatiyatbadi Mohila Dal also joined the protest, calling for the immediate removal of the two officials, reports our Bagerhat correspondent.

Former district Jubo Dalpresident Harun-ur-Rashid and its former general secretary Suja Uddin Molla Sujan led the march.

The protestors also issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the DC to leave Bagerhat, warning of a tougher programme if demands are not met by the deadline.

Talking to this correspondent, Bagerhat's Jatiyatbadi Mohila Dal President Shahida Akter said they demanded the removal of civil surgeon as he concluded his speech with "Joy Bangla" slogan.

Replying to a query about the DC's removal, Shahida said they also want the withdrawal of the DC as people do not get proper service from him.

She also brought the allegation of misbehaving against the DC.

When contacted, DC Ahmed Kamrul Ahsan said the matter over Jalal Uddin Ahmed's remarks has been reported to higher authorities. Further actions would be taken based on the government's directives in this regard.

Replying to a query about his removal, the DC said there was no basis for the allegations brought by the locals.