Journos a part of mass uprising: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed yesterday said journalists are also a part of the mass uprising through which a new Bangladesh has been born.

The contribution of journalist community cannot be denied, he said when a section of reporters extended greetings to him at his Supreme Court office.

Mentioning that journalists are the fourth pillar of the state, the chief justice said, "We get informed through news by journalists. So, we expect them to deliver the highest quality of journalism while also maintaining professionalism."

"The expectation is even higher from journalists covering the Supreme Court issues," he added.

The chief justice assured the journalists of cooperation in pursuing their profession.

Earlier in the day, a faction of Law Reporters Forum greeted the newly appointed chief justice with flowers.