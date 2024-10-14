Journos involved with AL govt to face music: Nahid

Journalists who were directly involved with the "fascist" Awami League government and supported and instigated mass killing during the July-August uprising will be brought to justice, Information Adviser Nahid Islam said yesterday.

The adviser said this while briefing reporters at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after handing over donation checks to the protesters injured in the uprising.

Nahid, however, said a committee has been formed under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to look into whether cases were filed against any journalist in an unjust manner.

"If any journalist or any member of his family thinks that they are being harassed through the cases, we will assist them if they reach us," added Nahid.

Responding to a question on the allegation of cases being filed against the protesters, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud said instructions would be issued from the home ministry shortly so that no action is taken against them.

He also said the police officials who were involved in the killing of the protesters will not be spared, no matter how powerful they are.