Journos demand legal protection, wage reforms

Call for swift implementation of media commission’s recommendations

Journalist leaders yesterday expressed frustration that none of the recommendations from the Media Reform Commission's report have yet been implemented.

They said no matter how often the media is described as the fourth estate; no steps are being taken to truly establish it as such in a democratic state. Even the report was not included in discussions of the National Consensus Commission.

They demanded the swift implementation of the Ninth Wage Board and the introduction of a separate pay structure for broadcast media, and called for the enactment of a law to ensure the protection of journalists.

The demands and recommendations were raised during a discussion jointly organised by the Broadcast Journalist Centre and BBC Media Action at The Daily Star Centre.

Joining as chief guest, Consensus Commission vice-president Prof Ali Riaz urged journalists to unite and put pressure on the government to implement the recommendations.

"A commission was formed, but it no longer exists. The interim government will not exist within six months. But you are still in journalism. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow you will be here. So, the responsibility is yours. Put pressure on the government," he said.

He said the type of ownership that has developed in the country makes it very difficult to establish media freedom, as the media is often used to protect investors' other interests.

Riaz also asked how journalists can be given legal protection in a country where ordinary citizens themselves face extrajudicial killings, disappearances, and persecution. "Your struggle is actually part of a broader struggle: the fight to secure legal protection for everyone. As a journalist, you should raise questions not only for journalists, but for everybody," he said.

Fahim Ahmed, a member of the Media Reform Commission and CEO of Jamuna Television, said one recommendation was to make television channels profitable by requiring each cable operator to pay a fixed amount to every channel.

He said the commission had proposed a minimum salary structure equivalent to that of a first-class government employee, instead of a wage board, because the Eighth Wage Board is still tied up in litigation, making implementation impossible even if a new board is formed.

He also urged journalists to mobilise movements for the implementation of the recommendations.

Chairman of the BJC Trustee Board Rezwanul Haque Raja said in a situation where media has sprung up like "mushrooms" and anyone with a mobile phone can now become a journalist, media reform is extremely urgent.

Around 80 percent of media houses do not pay journalists properly. "When reform is neglected, the media will continue to be accused in the future just as it has been in the past," he added.

BJC trustee Talat Mamun said media workers are so divided and the institution so fragmented that even a hawkers' association has far greater organisational capacity, as they are able to press their demands -- something journalists cannot do.

In the keynote paper, BJC executive Milton Anwar said the Reform Commission submitted its report to the chief adviser on March 22, when the chairman, Kamal Ahmed, mentioned that some recommendations could be implemented immediately.

The immediately implementable proposals were submitted separately within two days, but in the past five months no progress has been made. Instead, he noted, implementation has moved in the opposite direction.

"Instead of establishing a National Media Commission, the government reconstituted the Press Council, which the commission's proposal had recommended for abolition."

BJC Member Secretary Ilias Hossain conducted the discussion.

Among others, Dhaka Journalist Union president Md Shahidul Islam, Dhaka Reporters' Unity secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel, president of Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Kendra Munima Sultana, journalist Hasnain Khurshed, Jagannath University assistant professor Minhaz Uddin, and BBC Media Action country director Md Al Mamun also spoke.