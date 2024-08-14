Journos also a part of mass uprising: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed yesterday said journalists are also a part of the mass uprising through which a new Bangladesh has been born.

The contribution of journalists cannot be denied, he said while talking to reporters at his office.

Mentioning that journalists are the fourth pillar of the state, he said, "We get informed through news by journalists. So, we expect them to deliver the highest quality of journalism while also maintaining professionalism. The expectation is even higher from journalists covering the SC issues."

The chief justice assured the journalists of cooperation in pursuing their profession.

Earlier in the day, a faction of Law Reporters Forum greeted the newly appointed chief justice with flowers.