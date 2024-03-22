Journo sent to jail for seeking info under RTI

Nokla UNO summoned

The Information Commission has summoned Sadia Ummul Banin, upazila nirbahi officer of Nokla upazila in Sherpur, to explain her alleged non-cooperation with a local journalist who sought information from her office under the Right to Information Act.

The UNO will have to appear before the commission on April 2, according to sources at the information ministry.

The commission summoned the UNO following an inquiry into the incident by Shahidul Alom Jhinuk, a member of the commission and also a former district judge.

Shafiuzzaman Rana, 45, Nokla correspondent for Bangla daily Desh Rupantor, was sent to jail for six months by a mobile court, led by Shihabul Arif, assistant commissioner (land), for alleged misconduct while seeking information at the Nokla UNO office on March 5.

He was, however, released from jail eight days later, after the incident sparked outrage among journalists and different journalist organisations.

"We have no jurisdiction over the mobile court process. So, we summoned the UNO, not the assistant commissioner (land) as he is not part of this process," said a high official of the Information Commission Secretariat.

Usually, whenever any incident occurs at the upazila level, the deputy commissioner first looks into it and informs the Cabinet Division.

Sources said that Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner has already sent a report to the Cabinet Division. The Cabinet Division, however, is yet to take any visible steps in connection with the incident.

Contacted, Md Amin Ul Ahosan, additional secretary (district and field administration wing) of Cabinet Division, said there is no instruction regarding the issue yet.

Asked about receiving the DC's report, he declined to comment.