Journo Rozina Islam cleared of charges

Prothom Alo senior journalist Rozina Islam has been cleared of the charges in an Official Secrets Act case.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin yesterday exempted Rozina, accepting a final report in the case, a court staffer told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, the PBI submitted the final report before the court, clearing Rozina of the charges in the case.

On May 17, 2021, Rozina was sued by a deputy secretary of the Health Services Division on allegations of stealing and capturing photos of "highly sensitive" government documents.