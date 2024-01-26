Journo Nadim Murder: SC extends stay on HC bail for prime accused

The Supreme Court yesterday extended its chamber judge's order that stayed the High Court bail for suspended UP chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, the prime accused in the murder case of Jamalpur-based journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after disposing of a leave to appeal petition filed by the state, challenging the HC order that granted bail to Mahmudul.

Following the order, Mahmudul cannot get released from jail.

Nadim, who was the Jamalpur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com and also the Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV, died on June 15 last year, a day after being attacked allegedly by supporters of Mahmudul.