Journo Mozammel Babu shown held in extortion case

Mozammel Babu, managing director and editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV, was shown arrested yesterday in an extortion case filed by a shareholder of Boishakhi TV with Banani Police Station in January.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman passed the order.

Babu was brought to the court around 11:40am. He was wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest.

On January 11, Chowdhury Md Humayun Kabir, a shareholder of Boishakhi Media Ltd, filed the case. According to the prosecution, it was alleged that during the military-backed caretaker government in 2007, a group led by Babu demanded Tk 10 crore in extortion at the Boishakhi TV office. They took Tk 4,50,000 in cash.

Babu was detained in Mymensingh while trying to cross the border into India on September 16 last year. Since then, he has been in jail.